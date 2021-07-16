Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

