Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,876,707 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,333,155 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $480,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.84.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

