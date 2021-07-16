XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,700 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.

XPEL stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in XPEL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

