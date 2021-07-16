XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,700 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.
XPEL stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.42.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in XPEL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
