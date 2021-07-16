XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,714,758.00. Also, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,293,847 shares in the company, valued at $109,420,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,424. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 26.2% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

