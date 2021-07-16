Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -814.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. Analysts expect that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $4,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $400,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

