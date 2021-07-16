Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of YAMCY opened at $55.56 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

