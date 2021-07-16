Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.