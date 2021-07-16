YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.62

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 4985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Get YETI alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.