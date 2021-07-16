YFValue Trading 29% Lower This Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00839194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

