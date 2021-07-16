yTSLA Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,197.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.20 or 0.00032000 BTC on exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $677,659.72 and approximately $145,197.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yTSLA Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00107803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00146896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,964.28 or 1.00257870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yTSLA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yTSLA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.