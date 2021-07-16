Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.46. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

