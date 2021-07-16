Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.11). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.57. 55,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,254. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

