Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

