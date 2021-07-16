Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.31. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

