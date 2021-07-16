Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.22. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

