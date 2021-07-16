Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.10 Million

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $218.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.99 million and the lowest is $216.79 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 180.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.