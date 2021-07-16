Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $218.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.99 million and the lowest is $216.79 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 180.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

