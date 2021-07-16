Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.