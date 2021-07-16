Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $149.58. 4,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $149.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

