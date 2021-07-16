Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $20.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

LAD traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $346.44. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.96. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $167.88 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

