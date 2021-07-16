Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $1.28. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 286%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $26.09. 2,236,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,497. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

