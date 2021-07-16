Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 439,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

