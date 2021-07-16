Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report sales of $2.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

