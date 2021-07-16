Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Sell

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $199.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

