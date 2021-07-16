Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BDC opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.42 and a beta of 1.48. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

