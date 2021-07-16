Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

CSSE opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock worth $2,359,418 over the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

