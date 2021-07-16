Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $349.61 million and a PE ratio of -19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

