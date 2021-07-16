Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

