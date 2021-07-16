Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Hold

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HOOK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

