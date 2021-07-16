Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBCSY. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

KBCSY stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

