Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

