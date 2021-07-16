Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.79. Usio has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $239,665. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

