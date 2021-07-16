Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

VINP opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.