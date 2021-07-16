Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of APRE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 10,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,103. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

