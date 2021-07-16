Zacks Investment Research Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.33. 430,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,185. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

