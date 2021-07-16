Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

