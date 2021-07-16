Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lawson Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

