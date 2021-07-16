Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,439,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.