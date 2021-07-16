Zacks Investment Research Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get trivago alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.