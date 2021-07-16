Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.71.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,261 shares of company stock worth $4,184,270 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

