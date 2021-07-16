Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Hold

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -225.88. Docebo has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

