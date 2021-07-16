Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

