Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Hold

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,290 shares of company stock valued at $676,206. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

