Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Hold”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.