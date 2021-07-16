Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 42,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

