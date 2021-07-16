Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to “Hold”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

