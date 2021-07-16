Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Hold

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 162,010 shares of company stock worth $2,069,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

