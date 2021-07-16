Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €103.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.61 ($121.90).

ZAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FRA ZAL opened at €98.90 ($116.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.95. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

