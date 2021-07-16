Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Reaches $20.62 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00006005 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $79,500.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,758,742 coins and its circulating supply is 10,729,242 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

