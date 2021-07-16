Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.