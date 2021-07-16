Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marcus & Millichap worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,862. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

